A Nairalander Built A Mobile Phone Charger (Photos)

Components used for this project includes

.

1) 240v (9-0-9) transformer

2) 4 Diodes (no unit)

3) 1k/25v capacitor

4) 7805 transistor (regulator)

5) 0.1/25v capacitor

6) light emitting diodes (led)

7) USB port

a connection board

.

I first of all connected my four diodes in series, then my 1k/25v capacitor followed by transistor, 0.1/25v capacitor, light emitting diodes, USB port then my 240v transformer on the connection board, I read it with my meter and it gave me exactly 5v.

You can watch the video below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsBzQxNc0ng

.

How do rate this my small project?

