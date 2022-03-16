A Nairalander Built A Mobile Phone Charger (Photos)

Components used for this project includes
.
1) 240v (9-0-9) transformer
2) 4 Diodes (no unit)
3) 1k/25v capacitor
4) 7805 transistor (regulator)
5) 0.1/25v capacitor
6) light emitting diodes (led)
7) USB port
a connection board
.
I first of all connected my four diodes in series, then my 1k/25v capacitor followed by transistor, 0.1/25v capacitor, light emitting diodes, USB port then my 240v transformer on the connection board, I read it with my meter and it gave me exactly 5v.
You can watch the video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsBzQxNc0ng
.
How do rate this my small project?