AAU Medical Student Tasked To Build University Hostel

Ambrose Alli University Medicine student has been told to pay a sum of #50,000 each to complete one of the abandoned University hostels by the Edo state government.

The Provost of College made this known to all students as the university and state governments lack the funds to build the University-owned property.

Recall that student in medical school at Ambrose Alli University pays #197,000 per session as tuition-fee, #60,000 as dues, and others every year, and the school is said to have over 400 in 100L, 300L in 200L, and other numbers from 300L and above.

