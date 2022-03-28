Abaribe Reacts As Abia PDP Zones Guber Seat To Abia Central, Abia North

The Abia State Peoples Democratic Party said it has zoned the 2023 governorship position to Abia Central and Abia North Senatorial Districts of the state.

In a late night release by the state party chairman, Rt. Hon. Alwell Asiforo Okere, the party said the resolution came “after wide consultations with leaders and stakeholders of the party, including the 17 Local Governments of the state and a subsequent meeting of the State Working Committee and the entire Executive Committee.”

The release directed “that all those from the above mentioned zones and who are aspiring for the position of Abia State Governor should liaise with the party for presentation to the state elders between today 26th March, 2022 and latest 30th March, 2022.

“By this press release dated 26th March, 2022, the issue of the legendary Abia Charter of Equity which recommended power rotation among the three senatorial zones has finally been discarded in the state.

“With the agreement by the founding fathers of the state, it is the turn of Abia North Senatorial zone to produce the next Abia governor, having gone round the zones starting with Abia North, Central and Abia South currently holding the power.”

However, there are moves by kinsmen of the state governor to ensure that they control the seat of government for another two-term tenure of eight years.



Abaribe reacts…..

STATEMENT BY SENATOR ENYINNAYA ABARIBE:

My attention has been drawn to a document signed by the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Alwell Asiforo purporting the Abia State PDP has zoned the Governorship seat to Abia North and Abia Central and wish to assure all Abians who are desirous of an end to IMPOSITION in Abia State to disregard the purported zoning for the following reasons:

1. While any member of PDP has the right to support anybody for any elective position in Nigeria, it cannot be to the exclusion of any other member.

2. It is obvious that the statement was merely formulated to exclude me from the contest.

3. By virtue of section 42(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, no person or body can exclude Senator ENYINNAYA ABARIBE (Nma Agha Ndigbo) from contesting and winning the 2023 elections in Abia State.

3. All PDP members and Abia citizens are therefore urged to remain calm and participate in the forthcoming congresses and primaries where your voice will be heard as we dismantle the CABAL that want to keep Abians subjected to further years of IMPOSITION.

4. It is only Abians that will decide who will be their Governor in 2023.

Signed:

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe

27/03/22

