Abia 2023: PDP Will Collapse If Ikpeazu Picks Ngwa Candidate – TIMASS Boss

The General Manager of Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency, Abia State (TIMAAS), Commander Bright Chinedu Ikeokwu has warned that the ruling party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State may collapse if Governor Okezie Ikpeazu goes ahead with his plan to pick a candidate from Ngwa as his successor in 2023 election.

Speaking on Saturday, Ikeokwu said in the spirit of fair play, power should be allowed to rotate back to Abia north after the 8 years tenure of Governor Ikpeazu.

He noted that since 1999 when democracy was restored in the country, the governorship of Abia State, like other states, has moved from Abia North under Orji Uzor Kalu to Abia central under T. A. Orji and currently to Abia south under the present Gov Ikpeazu

He added that in the spirit of Abia Charter of equity, which stipulates power rotation among the three Senetorial zones in the state, Governor Ikpeazu, being a prime beneficiary of the charter, should pick a successor from Abia north.

Mr Ikeokwu who said he decided to speak-up out of his love for the state, the governor and the PDP, and in his capacity as the head of the agency saddled with the responsibility to tackle indicipline, said that this rotational arrangement has engendered peace and harmony in the state and warned against undermining peace and security with a clannish agenda.

He further added that if the governor wishes to protect Ngwa interest, the right approach would be to strike a deal with his anointed candidate to hand over to the Ngwa part of Abia central in 2031.

“I know that Governor Ikpeazu is a man with the interest of the good people of Abia State at heart and I strongly believe he will do the right thing because doing otherwise will be disastrous for the state.

“Since the governor has said he will shine his touch and declare his successor in matter of days, let’s wait for him to do so, we have many competent hands from Abia north who can continue the governor’s good work from where he is going to stop by 2023.”

By Chris Onuoha

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/03/2023-pdp-ll-collapse-if-gov-ikpeazu-picks-ngwa-candidate-timass-boss-ikeokwu/

