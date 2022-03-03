Abia Community Deserted As Gunmen Launch Attacks, Kill Many Residents

Unknown gunmen, on Tuesday, launched an attack on the Amangwu Ohafia community in the Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State leading to the death of an unspecified number of people.

According to the Nation, the gunmen also set fire to houses belonging to members of the community during the attack.

Meanwhile, many residents have fled their homes and deserted the community to seek refuge in nearby villages.

SaharaReporters recalls that two weeks ago, gunmen killed several persons during an invasion of the Abia cattle market in Omumauzor in the Ukwa West local area of Abia State.



http://saharareporters.com/2022/03/02/abia-community-deserted-gunmen-launch-attacks-kill-many-residents

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...