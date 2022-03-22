Abramovich Exports His Two £1.3bn Yatchs To Avoid Them Getting Seized

Soon-to-be-ousted Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly ‘hiding’ his two luxury superyachts in Turkish waters to prevent them from getting seized through prospective government sanctions.

The Russian billionaire has had his life turned upside down in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, with oligarchs around the world facing intense scrutiny over their ties to the Kremlin.

After being forced to relinquish control of Chelsea, and having his UK-based properties seized, Abramovich is now scrambling to protect his remaining assets and has moved his £400 million superyacht Eclipse from the Caribbean to the jurisdictionally safe Mediterranean waters of Turkey.

The 160-metre boat, which was the world’s longest private yacht when it first launched, features two helicopter pads, two swimming pools, several hot tubs and even a mini submarine. For security reasons, Eclipse has also been fitted with a missile detection system, missile launchers and a high-tech self-defence system.

Further reports have confirmed that Abramovich’s second yacht, Solaris, also arrived in Turkey today, having previously been docked in Spain and Montenegro.

Stretching a measly 138-metres, Solaris pales in comparison to Eclipse, but still boasts eight decks, a helipad, a swimming pool and a spacious sun lounge and is thought to one of the most technologically advanced yachts ever created, with a radar-controlled missile detection system, bulletproof windows and a fully-armoured aluminium hull.

Abramovich, who appears to have a penchant for luxury boats, has owned seven yachts in his time and has been sailing Eclipse since 2010, and Solaris as of just last year.

Taking into account his private Boeing 767-33A/ER jet – which has the same air missile avoidance system as US Presidential plane Air Force One – and the £16 million worth of supercars he owns – including a Pagani Zonda R, a Porsche 911 GT1 Evo and a Bugatti Veyron – it’s fair to say the 55-year-old has built up one heck of a fleet of super vehicles.

And he clearly has plenty more to lose if the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine conflict worsens.

https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/abramovich-hides-luxury-yachts-turkey-26518745

