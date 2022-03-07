Abubakar Bello Meets APC Caretaker Committee Members

The Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Bello, is currently meeting with the members of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the national secretariat of the party.

The meeting has in attendance nine out of the twelve members of the Caretaker Committee of the party.

The secretary of the party, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, is also at the meeting.

THISDAY had earlier reported that there was palpable tension at the headquarters of the APC as personnel of the Nigeria Police Force had taken over the Secretariat of the party.

The police numbering about 70 came with 10 vehicles and condoned off the secretariat of the party at Blantyre street to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

The police cordoned off the secretariat as early as 8am on Monday.

Recall that THISDAY had exclusively reported that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the removal of the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, as the Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party and appointed his Niger State counterpart, Abubakar Sani Bello.

A faction of the APC governors was alleged to have complained bitterly to the president that Buni was not inclined to hold the convention as rescheduled, because there were no preparations on the ground to indicate so.

https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2022/03/07/breaking-niger-governor-meets-apc-caretaker-committee-members/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...