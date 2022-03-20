Abuja Beauty Queen Says She Is Comfortable Dating A Married Man

Reactions As Abuja Beauty Queen Says She is Comfortable With Married Men, Don’t Mind Staying As Side Chic (Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9zXNdN2DD54

Abuja based beauty queen, Princess Gambo has sparked up reaction as she says she is comfortable being with a married man as a side chic.

In an interview with the popular social media influencer, posted on Tunde Ednut and Instablog, the former Face of Royalty International said married men are quite reasonable and understanding.

When asked if she wants a married man because of his money, she responded in negative, stating that “money will always come but the first thing first, they are quite reasonable and understanding”.

When asked about the place of the wife, she said, “The wife I don’t know but she can always play her own game but as a side chic, you have your own game to play”.

Position of the 22 years old Cross River State born model Am from cross river state Obuduwho is the reigning Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Ambassador did not go down well with some Instagram users as they condemned her position.

Gracegold15 simply replied, “this one is beyond redemption”.

Another user, officialpeaceful_ said, “Yet the older men that have father figure are now treating you like a child by telling you to keep quiet and asking you who you are talking to every minute, so why complain?”

The young lady who is the only child of her parent, though father late but mother alive recently established a SPA in Abuja.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...