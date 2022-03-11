Abuja Celebrity DJ Surprises His Wife With Brand New Range Rover SUV (Pics, Video)

Abuja Celebrity DJ, Davidson Surprises Wife With Brand New Range Rover SUV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45gBktdktRE
An Abuja based DJ, David Abah, popularly known as DJ Davidson has surprised his wife, Mabel Fatimah with a brand new Range Rover Sports Utility Vehicle, SUV.
The surprise gift is coming 10 months after the couple said ‘I do’ to each other in a society wedding that took place May 2021.
DJ Davidson, who is also a businessman hails from Idoma speaking area of Benue state.
He recently unveiled his supermarket T& Supermarket in Abuja.
He plays at Beer Barn and other social spots in Abuja.
