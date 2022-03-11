Abuja Celebrity DJ Surprises His Wife With Brand New Range Rover SUV (Pics, Video)

Abuja Celebrity DJ, Davidson Surprises Wife With Brand New Range Rover SUV

An Abuja based DJ, David Abah, popularly known as DJ Davidson has surprised his wife, Mabel Fatimah with a brand new Range Rover Sports Utility Vehicle, SUV.

The surprise gift is coming 10 months after the couple said ‘I do’ to each other in a society wedding that took place May 2021.

DJ Davidson, who is also a businessman hails from Idoma speaking area of Benue state.

He recently unveiled his supermarket T& Supermarket in Abuja.

He plays at Beer Barn and other social spots in Abuja.

