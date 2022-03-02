Abuja Comedian, Amb. Wahala Bags Endorsement Deal With Real Estate Firm (Photos)

JUST IN: Amb. Wahala Signs Endorsement Deal With KSI Construction & Estate Developer, To Mark 20Years on Stage Soon

As a clear demonstration of his rising profile, one of the earliest comedians in Abuja, Oni Lukuman Olanrewaju, better known as Amb. Wahala on Wednesday bagged ambassadorial endorsement deal with popular real estate company in Nigeria, KSI Construction & Estate Developer.

KSI Construction is a family owned and operated construction company with over 30 years of building and concrete construction experience in the Nigerian market.

The company has over the years brought people closer to their dreams of owning their houses with a very minimal stress.

Amb. Wahala who could not hide his feelings shortly after putting pen to paper regarding the project took to his Facebook page and wrote, “It was a beautiful ASH WEDNESDAY as I joined one of the biggest Realestate companies in Nigeria as their brand ambassador.

“You can now own your property with rest of mind”

In coming days, the native of Ogun State, South West Nigeria is expected to mark his 20 years on stage as an entertainer.

The radio personality anchors the programme “Tori Wowo” on Love FM Abuja.

He is blessed with the gift of mimicking people which was one of the selling points that made him a household name in the entertainment industry.

Ambassador Wahala is said to have kick-started his comedy career dating back to his secondary school days when he used to mimick people hilariously.

He became professionally and famously known when he mimicked the forrmer first Lady of Nigeria at the famous Ali Baba 1st Of January, 2015 January Concert at Eko Hotel.

https://www.abujapress.com/2022/03/just-in-amb-wahala-signs-endorsement.html

