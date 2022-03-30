Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: Lady Set To Wed In April Is Missing

A Young Woman Identified as Hannah Ajewole, whose wedding is slated for April 30, 2022, is missing after being a victim of the Monday, March 28, Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

Hannah worked with the tea section of the railway services and was on the train when it was attacked by the terrorists.

“They’ve checked the mortuary among the dead, she’s not there, they’ve checked the hospitals among the injured; she’s not there either. Neither is she part of those who came out unhurt. Tensions are high, everybody is worried.

She is getting married on April 30, 2022. The IV has been sent to the company and preparations are in top gear.”a staff of the corporation confirmed this to SaharaReporters

Eight persons were killed while many of the passengers are unaccounted for.

It is not certain if the bandits have contacted the families of the abducted persons.

https://saharareporters.com/2022/03/30/kaduna-abuja-train-attack-family-worried-woman-set-marry-april-goes-missing

