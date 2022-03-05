Abuja Photographer Thanks God For Surviving Fatal Accident That Killed 3 (Graphic)

Abuja Photographer Survives Ghastly Accident That Killed 3 Persons Along Benin-Auchi Expressway

An Abuja-based photographer, Mr. Ernest Ukam is full of thanksgiving to God for sparing his life in a ghastly auto crash that killed no fewer than three persons.

He had gone on a surprise birthday shooting assignment in Auchi when the incident happened.

Narrating his ordeal, Mr. Ukam said following the unfortunate incident which occurred along Benin-Auchi, the three dead victims were evacuated to the nearest mortuary while the surviving victims were rushed for medical attention.

He said trouble started when an articulated vehicle, popularly known as trailer lost control and rammed into a Sienna bus he was travelling with.

All efforts to reach the Edo State sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC proved abortive.

