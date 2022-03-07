The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, at the weekend, said he has no plan of defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party, urging members who are uncomfortable with his leadership of the party to leave.

The governor, who stated that the party is now fully harmonized, stressed that the constitution of the party bequeaths him with the leadership of the party in the state, a position which is not up for contest by anyone.

Obaseki said this during an expanded caucus meeting of leaders and members of the PDP in the state.

“I can’t leave PDP. I will not decamp from the PDP; we will always win any election. PDP won in the last election and we will continue to win all elections in the state and country; nothing will stop us as a party,” he said.

The governor noted that the forthcoming local government election in the state will set the template for next year’s national and legislative elections, urging party members to reflect on the elections and work in unity to ensure victory in the polls.

He noted, “There is no division in Edo PDP. Let the party be open to accommodate others. PDP is democratic. The hallmark of democracy is ensuring that the majority has their way, as the minority can’t dictate to the people.

“I heard that Chief Dan Orbih went around, saying there is no harmonization in Edo PDP. This is really irresponsible to say and an insult to members of the party, as the party has truly harmonised in the state.

https://punchng.com/accept-my-leadership-or-leave-obaseki-tells-edo-pdp-members/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...