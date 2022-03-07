Acting Chairman Of APC CECPC, GovernorAbubakar Sani Bello Receives Report Of Zoning

ACTING CHAIRMAN APC CECPC GOVERNOR ABUBAKAR SANI BELLO RECEIVES REPORT OF ZONING COMMITTEE OF THE PARTY

The Acting Chairman APC Caretaker Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC and Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello has received the report of the Zoning Committee of the Party.

The report was submitted by the Chairman of the Committee and Governor of Kwara state Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq at the National Secretariat of the Party, Abuja.

Receiving the report, the Acting Chairman commended members of the Committee for a job well done.

“I will like to thank you for this assignment handled in a very matured manner. This is the beginning of good things to come to our party. This exercise was hitch free and by God’s grace every other exercise will be hitch free”, he said.

Governor Sani Bello described the zoning system as a representation of fairness and equity in the Party.

Earlier, the chairman, APC Zoning Committee and Governor of Kwara state, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq who thanked the Party for the opportunity to serve, said the Committee’s assignment was completed within the time frame of the responsibility.

He also commended members of the Committee for their commitment to the success of the assignment.

The Committee was inaugurated to ensure just and equitable sharing formula of leadership positions in all the geopolitical zones in the country.

Mary Noel-Berje

Chief Press Secretary

to the Governor of Niger State.

