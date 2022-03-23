Actress Takor Veronica Found Dead In A Hotel Room In Benue State (Photos)

Actress Takor Veronica has been found dead in a hotel room in Benue state one week after celebrating her birthday, IGBERETV reports.

Veronica was found dead in a hotel room at Nyinma area of Makurdi, Benue State, just after celebrating her birthday on March 12, 2022.

Circumstances surrounding her death are still sketchy but the state police spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene said three suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.

Anene said;

“There is a death report of a lady in a hotel but details will come from doctors; we did not see marks of violence on her body. So, the autopsy will reveal the cause of the death. The person that died was dressed; we didn’t see marks on her body meaning there were no injuries.

Three suspects were arrested in connection with this case, so they will give us details. We can’t say it is a case of murder because we didn’t see marks of violence”



Friends have taken to Facebook to pen down tributes to the late actress. Ann Abayol wrote;

“This world, people talk or post about what they don’t know. But VERONICA TAKOR God knows all that happened and you will surely get Justice.

Kaiiii, this life is just nothing ooo! Last year 12th March we celebrated your birthday and this year your birthday celebration ends in death Hmmm!!! What a wicked world we leave in, the heart of a man is desperately wicked, you were indeed a humble girl that is always smiling with everyone around, those evil people that did this to you will surely be pushed. May God grant you eternal Rest in heaven with him and May He console your entire family. We will for ever miss you our vibrate actress”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=5083722618355040&id=100001520576637

Ekotu K’a Adanu wrote;

“TAKOR VERONICA

Your death has made me believe there’s nothing in life. Last week we celebrated your birthday and today I’m being forced to type RIP.

We haven’t recovered from Arnold’s death n now urs again??

Death where is thy sting

Death where is thy glory

Death you are wicked

Why would the good die Young

I don’t have much to say cause I’m still shock

Bsc microbiology miss u

Biological sciences miss u

Faculty of sciences miss u

Benue State University miss u

I miss you personally Vera

May angels welcome u to the heavenly Jerusalem

May ur Killers never find peace”



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=344673364277818&id=100062054725740

