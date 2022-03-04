Actress Victoria Kolawole Scammed Of Fuel Money At A Filling Station

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole has taken to social media to lament after being duped by a supposed fan while trying to buy fuel.

The thespian said she went to a petrol station to buy fuel but there was a long queue as a result of the fuel scarcity in the country.

She said while she was in her car, an innocent looking man approached her and introduced himself as a fan of hers. He then offered to buy the fuel for her.

According to Victoria, she gave him her keg, the money for the fuel and extra money for the effort, but the man never returned with the fuel or money.

The actress who expressed frustration at her ordeal, disclosed that she is still need of fuel.

She wrote:

So I went to the filling station today but too much queue so I couldn’t come down from the car �‍♀️ luckily for me I saw this innocent looking guy,he came to me and said he’s my fan� he promise to help me get the fuel so I gave him money and my keg still give him extra money �‍♀️ till now I no see the guy or the fuel �



https://www.instagram.com/p/CaqIFs6oTGb/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...