Adamawa Man Bathes Lover With Acid For Daring Not To Marry Him

An Adamawa State resident, Kama Hammajoda, has allegedly bathed his fiancé, Ladi Ishaku, with a liquid substance, suspected to be acid.

SaharaReporters learnt that the lady, Ladi, who is critically lying ill at a hospital in Yola, the state capital, was on Sunday disfigured by the acid bath, allegedly by Hammajoda whom she refused to marry.

Hammajoda is a motor mechanic based in the Song area.

Narrating why she suspected Hammajoda, Ladi said, “He had threatened my life when I told him, our relationship would not lead to marriage. I refused to marry him because I sensed he was lying to me about virtually everything. For instance, He told me that he was not married, but I found out he lied about it.

“I confronted him about it, and in a heated argument I told him I would not marry him; so he threatened me saying if I did not marry him, then everyone would lose.

“Shortly thereafter, my mother was burnt to death in her room; but as at that time, I couldn’t link it to Hammajoda’s threat. Last Sunday, I was lying down in the open within our compound due to power outage, when someone tiptoed in the dark and poured acid on me.”

Hammajoda who is currently in police detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the crime, had denied the allegation.



