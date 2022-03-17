Adebayo Bamire Is Obafemi Awolowo University’s 12th Vice-Chancellor (Photo)

Professor Adebayo BAMIRE defeats 19 other candidates to emerge 12th Vice-Chancellor of OAU, Ile-Ife.

Bamire’s appointment takes effect from June 7, 2022.

Bamire, Adebayo Simeon a native of Oyan in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State, was born on 18th January, 1959. He completed his primary education in St. Clares’ Nursery/Primary School, Osogbo, Nigeria and his secondary education in St. Charles’ Grammar School, Osogbo. He was admitted into the then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife) to read Agricultural Economics in the Faculty of Agriculture. He completed his first, second and tertiary education in the Department of Agricultural Economics, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria with Bachelor of Agriculture in 1985, M.Phil., in 1992, and Ph.D. in 1999. His PhD thesis won the “National Universities Postgraduate Thesis Award” in 2001. He is presently a Lecturer/Professor in the same Department. Prof. Bamire has also received different awards for his contribution to development of the educational sector. These include: Award of excellence for contribution to Growth & Development of the Faculty of Agriculture, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife; Award of excellence for exemplary leadership and remarkable contributions to the development of the Faculty of Agriculture, OAU, Ife; Ambassador Award by Great Ife

Alumni Association, Home Branch in recognition of priceless contributions to the development of educational sector in Nigeria and for serving as a worthy ambassador of Great Ife Alumni Association Home Branch,; Award of outstanding achievement for dedication, commitment and progress of the Faculty of Agriculture, OAU, Ile-Ife, Nigeria, Nigerian Association of Agricultural Students (NAAS) and the Rotary award of excellence for contribution to Research & Educational Development.

Professor Bamire has proven to be consistently diligent, disciplined, resourceful and reliable and does quality work. He is physically fit, mentally sound and emotionally stable in his approach to issues. He is capable of coping with challenges independently with little assistance and readily accepts responsibilities, which he discharges promptly and enthusiastically. While exercising a high level of tolerance, he is capable of taking decisions that can contribute meaningfully to the progress of any system in which he finds himself. He has a good insight and experience of best business practices that could contribute to development, having served in various capacities in different committees and assisted tremendously in promoting academic and research programmes in his Department, Faculty and University as a whole. Prof. Bamire is computer literate with a good knowledge of the application of statistical and econometric tools such as SPSS, LIMDEP and STATA for data analysis.

Prof. Bamire Adebayo Simeon has also participated and still participates as Principal Investigator in different on-farm researches and as Resource Person in training programmes which have provided long-term interactions with farmers and non-farmers in their communities and business concerns. This is made possible through his long-time collaboration with scientists in the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) based in Ibadan, Nigeria; ILRI/DfID (Addis Ababa, Ethiopia); HarvestPlus/IFPRI (Washington, DC., USA); International Wheat & Maize Improvement Center (CIMMYT), Mexico; Makerere University (Uganda); United Nations University Institute of Natural Resources (UNU-INRA), Accra, Ghana; United Nations University World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU- WIDER), Helsinki, Finland; AERC (Nairobi, Kenya), and African University for Cooperative Development (UADC), Cotonou, Benin Republic; among others. As a result, he has attended different national and international conferences and workshops relating to biodiversity and sustainable agricultural development and has participated in collaborative studies involving researchers from various disciplines on sustainable agricultural production. Prof. Bamire has participated in and written different technical reports that relate to practical work experiences in agricultural business and development in Nigeria and other developing nations. He also has more than fifty publications in local and international Journals, which are centred on field experiences on resource development and institutional support for smallholder farmers in rural and urban centres for enhanced food security and poverty reduction.

Prof. Bamire is a member of different professional bodies including the Nigerian Association of Agricultural Economists (NAAE) and Leadership for Environment & Development (LEAD). He is also a member of the Drought Tolerant Maize for Africa Project and Agribenchmark based in Germany.

He was a Visiting Scientist at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and the Vice-Dean, Faculty of Agriculture, Obafemi Awolowo University in the 2007/2008 & 2008/2009 sessions. He was Head of Department of Agricultural Economics for the 2010/2011 academic session and Dean, Faculty of Agriculture for the 2013/2014 and 2014/2015 academic sessions. He was until July 31, 2021 the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Prof. Bamire is happily married to Dr.(Mrs.) Felicia Bosede Bamire and together are blessed with children.



