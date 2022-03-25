Adeboye, Oyedepo, Ukpai, Wale Oke, Okonkwo, Others Attend CPM’s Rev Ezekiel’s Burial

The remains of Dr. Obiora Ezekiel, the founding General Overseer of Christian Pentecostal Mission, CPM, have been committed to mother earth.

Ezekiel, the founding father of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, died in November 2021 at the age of 79.

Top ministers such as Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Bishop David Oyedepi, Uma Ukpai, Mike Okonkwo, Felix Omobude were present at the burial.

See picture and Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ja7FfNxqgHg

https://www.idomavoice.com/2022/03/breaking-rev-obiora-ezekiel-cpm-general-overseer-buried-video.html

