Adedeji Doherty Blames Lack Of Structure For PDP’s Loses In Lagos

The immediate past Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, Lagos State, Adedeji Doherty, says the party now has a grassroots structure and state executive to win the 2023 elections.

Doherty said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said that lack of structure at the grassroots and candidate imposition had resulted in the failure of the party in previous elections.

According to him, the Feb. 27 Elective State Congress of the party remains a watershed for the party to recruit executive members bent on nothing but winning elections in the state.

“After serving as chairman in Lagos state, I can categorically say that disunity is not the problem of PDP winning election in the state but nonexistence of structures at the grassroots level, which has now been created in the last state congress.

The former chairman said the new executive would do everything possible to reconcile with whoever was aggrieved by the outcome of the congress, adding that the new Chairman, Mr Philip Aivoji, had commenced reconciliation process.

Expressing confidence in the Aivoji-led executive, Doherty, who is eying the governorship ticket of the party, said that the new executive had started galvanising people at the grassroots to win elections for the party.

“Now, they are thinking ‘win’, and nothing in their head than ‘win’. This is a sacrifice we have to make to build. Now, we have goal-getters and result-oriented excos,” he said.

Doherty said that Aivoji has the credentials, capacity, competence, and network to rebuild the party as a former party zonal officer, former commissioner, and council chairman.

NAN reports that some party leaders condemned the outcome of the state congress over imbalance and lack of level playing field for all contestants, and called for a new state congress

https://punchng.com/why-pdp-loses-gov-elections-in-lagos-doherty/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1648110273

