Adult Film Star Actress, Stormy Daniels Ordered To Pay Donald Trump $300k By US Court

REPORT: | Trump Wins Stormy Daniels Lawsuit, Disgraced Porn Star ORDERED TO PAY $300,000 to Trump for Attorney Fees, Following Final Ruling from 9th Circuit Court.

@Stormy Daniels replies;

I will go to jail before I pay a penny

President Donald Trump has won a court case brought against him by Stephanie Clifford, also known as adult film actress and producer Stormy Daniels.

Daniels, who made wild allegations about President Trump when he was running for president in 2016, will now be forced to put her money where her mouth is. The court ruled that she owes the 45th president almost $300,000 in attorney fees, costs, and sanctions.

President Trump commented on the legal victory against Daniels in an official statement made through his Save America PAC: “I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I ever have wanted to,” he stated bluntly. “The ruling was a total and complete victory and vindication for, and of me.”

This ruling comes shortly after a February court ruling found Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, guilty of cheating her out of money owed to her from a book she wrote about her alleged “affair” with President Trump, according to a report from Breitbart.

However, President Trump had plenty to say about Daniels’ publicity stunt and the lawsuit brought against him with the help of Avenatti – who now resides in federal prison. “The lawsuit was a purely political stunt that never should have been started, or allowed to happen, and I am pleased that my lawyers were able to bring it to a successful conclusion after the court fully rejected her appeal,” he said.

This is not the first legal victory that Trump has had against Daniels. In 2018, the court ordered her to pay him almost $300,000 in legal fees after dismissing a defamation lawsuit, according to a report from The Guardian.

President Trump, true to form, cheerily remarked in his statement, “Now all I have to do is wait for all of the money she owes me. P.S. The Fake News probably won’t report this story!”

