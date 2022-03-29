Aftermath Of The Bombed Kaduna-Abuja Train (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Bh5WfZ2axE

Here is an Aftermath video footage of the bombed Kaduna Abuja bound train which was attacked by terrorist

Suspected bandit terrorists have detonated bombs on the railtrack of Abuja-Kaduna train and successfully immobilised it.

Credible sources confirmed the attack to DAILY NIGERIAN on Monday night, saying the attack occurred at a point between Katari and Rijana.

One of the passengers who confirmed the incident in a telephone call said the attackers have surrounded the train, shooting sporadically.

“All the passengers are currently lying on the floor of the train. The bandits are shooting sporadically. We are in serious danger,” said on of the panic-stricken passengers.

There are at least 970 passengers onboard the train, according to official sources familiar with the train service.

https://dailynigerian.com/breaking-terrorists-bomb/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...