Afunanya Appointed Board Member Of National Broadcasting Commission, NBC

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Peter Afunanya(Phd) as a board member of the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission, NBC.

Afunanya is to represent the Department of State Services, DSS on the NBC Board whose other members were inaugurated today by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.

The ceremony took place at the Obasanjo Hall, Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja.

Afunanya holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English obtained from the Abia State University(ABSU), a Masters degree in English from the University of Uyo, a Masters Degree in Peace and Strategic Studies from the University of Ilorin and a PhD in Security and Strategic Studies from Nassarawa State University, Keffi.

He has attended courses in Innovation and Strategy at Harvard University, Security Co-ordination and Management in London amongst other local and international training programmes.

He also possesses many laurels and awards such as the President’s NYSC National Honours Award for Outstanding Performance during the 1998/99 national service year, DGSS Meritorious Award 2021 amongst others.

He is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators (NiCarb), the National Institute of Public Relations (NIPR); the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM); the Society for Peace Scholars and Practice (SPSP); the American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS) and the Nigerian Institute for Industrial Security (NIIS).

He is also a member of the Nigerian Red Cross (NRC), a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration (ICA) and a Fellow of the Security Institute (fsi). He currently serves as the Head of Public Relations for the DSS.



