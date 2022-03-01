The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), has written to the Senate to amend the newly-signed Electoral Act 2022.

The president in a letter addressed to the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and read at the plenary asked the federal parliament to consider the outright deletion of Section 84 (12).

The section has to do with the resignation of political appointees before party primaries.

The president stated that the provision amounted to the disenfranchisement of political appointees.



https://punchng.com/breaking-again-buhari-asks-national-assembly-to-amend-electoral-act/

