AK-47-Wielding Gunmen In Police Uniform Kidnap Kogi Philanthropist (Photos)

Gunmen Suspected to be Kidnappers have abducted the President of Enemona Josh Humanitarian Foundation, Ambassador David Onoja, in Kogi State.

It was gathered that the 35-year-old victim, who is known for his philanthropic activities, was abducted at his residence at Wada road, Lokoja, the state capital on Thursday morning, March 31.

According to a family source, the hoodlums, who were dressed in police uniform and armed with AK-47 stormed his residence around 10:30am.

It Was learnt that the gunmen who also wore bullet proof vest, invaded the victim’s residence in a Sienna bus.

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/3/ak-47-wielding-gunmen-in-police-uniform-abduct-kogi-philanthropist.html

