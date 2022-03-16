Akwa Ibom 2023: Hon. Onofiok Luke Declares Governorship Ambition (Pix)

A leading aspirant for the Governorship of Akwa Ibom State and former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Luke Onofiok will be Holding a Special Thanksgiving to appreciate God for his political journey thus far and to officially declare his intention to run for the office of Governor of Akwa Ibom.

In a tweet on his official handle, Onofiok who is currently representing the people of Etinan/Nsit Federal Constituency in Akwa Ibom State wrote:

“Inviting Friends, Well wishers, Dreamers, Visionaries, Builders, Citizens and Residents.

Join me in Thanksgiving to God for His Amazing Grace upon my life,as I will also share thoughts on our proposals for Building Together, Growing Together.

#BuildingOurPeople

#AmazingGrace

#GOAL”

The Event which is packaged as part of his birthday celebration today is expected to hold at the Ibom Hall Grounds.

Onofiok, a grassroots politician has been in the forefront of promoting inclusiveness and good governance in Akwa Ibom state.

His passion for development and contributions was instrumental to the resolution of the Niger Delta Crisis Under President Yar’adua which culminated in the Amnesty program that eventually brought peace to the region.

His ambition has drawn widespread support from accross the state, as elders, young people and women continue to coalesce forces to ensure he emerges as Governor come 2023.

Source:

https://twitter.com/AmazingGraceCO/status/1503814120004538376?s=19

