Alcohol, Self-Service: How Did You Feel After You Finally Defeated Your Addiction?

How Did You Feel After You Finally Defeated That Stubborn Addiction?

Addictions are really something else. They could be very devastating and depressing.

I remember a story a friend shared with me concerning his addiction to alcohol. It so wrecked his life to the point, his wife would be crying profusely, because she saw the damage it was doing to her husband, yet she seemed so helpless, being unable to do anything to remedy his situation.

But God delivered the man from his addiction so he was no longer addicted to alcohol when he shared his experience with me, however, he said because of what it had done to him, he would never go near anything alcohol but steer well clear so as not to repeat the same experience.

My own stubborn addictions were masturbation and pornography which seemed to go hand in hand, as I couldn’t stay away from porn, and if I watched porn, I usually end up masturbating as that seemed to be end result.

My addiction to pornography was as though it had a glueing effect on me. Once I started watching it, to stop was almost impossible. I could watch porn for 24 hours non-stop, it used to keep me awake all night as well. There was a time after watching it for a lengthy and extended period, my eyes became much swollen and turned red as if I had “Apollo”. It was also bringing out water.

However I didn’t seem to have much issue with the addiction to porn at the time, but my grouse appeared to be with masturbation. Even when I wasn’t saved but still just a church-going sinner, I had become fed up with masturbation to the point I was praying seriously for God to deliver me from the habit, because it was getting too much in my opinion and turning out to be a huge burden. I just felt it wasn’t worth all the stress, even though it brought some short-lived excitement.

The worst part was that it still continued even after I repented and made the decision to follow Jesus. If I hated masturbation even while yet a sinner that I had to cry out to God for help, how much more after I got saved?

I can recount how many times I literally cried unto God to deliver me from that bad habit. I just believed I couldn’t afford to be struggling with such a vice while preaching His Gospel to men cause I felt I needed to be a good example and practice what I preached. Moreover the last thing I wanted was to give the devil was some access into my life or a loophole to exploit and do damage, which was what the addiction seemed to be giving him, as i found myself being attacked and occasionally having sex in dreams which wasn’t supposed to happen, but there nothing I could do to prevent it.

But that was then, because God has long given me victory over that stubborn addiction, that up til today, It still amazes me the wonderful job that God has done for me, because I know the kind of serious battle it was before I got set free.

The difference between where I was then and now is very glaring, because then, all it took to trigger the urge and get me back to square one after managing to abstain for a while, was just a sight of a nude woman’s picture, a times not even up to that, and the devil seems to be using that against me.

But now It no longer works as it doesn’t matter the amount of nude women pictures the devil brought across my way, like he was doing on my Facebook page at some point, bringing them in the guise of people I may know, it doesn’t move me at all. He seemed to give up at some point after he noticed it wasn’t working as it used to, as it completely stopped after a while.

It feels really great to finally have the upper hand I dearly craved over the addiction that held me bound for such a long time. For this I remain so grateful to God.

God bless.

