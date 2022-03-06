Alhaji Mamman Isa Okatahi Receives Staff Of Office As Ohi Of Okene (Pictures)

Celebration As Alhaji Mamman Isa Okatahi Receives Staff Of Office as Ohi Of Okene Kogi State

Alhaji Mamman Isa Okatahi on Saturday joined about 103 other graded and upgraded traditional rulers on Kogi to receive their staff of office from the state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello.

Recall that the governor had recently approved the creation of the stool of Ohi of Okene as a separate office from the former Ohi of Okengwe/Okene.

Alhaji Okatahi was inaugurated as a graded third class traditional ruler.

At the installation and presentation of staff of office which took place on Saturday, 5th March, 2022 at the Muhammadu Buhari Square, Lokoja Kogi State, Gov. Yahaya Bello said the upgrade is in line with his administration’s commitment to accord the traditional institution a pride of place.

Gov. Bello described the place of the traditional institution in maintaining peace and security as very necessary, urging the traditional rulers to sustain the peace and security in their domain.

Gov. Bello assured that his administration will continue to work with the traditional institution in achieving peace and security, described the traditional rulers as God’s representatives on earth.

He described the traditional rulers as owners of the land, promising to continue to work with them in making the State the most peaceful in the country.

He said his administration was fair, equitable and just in the appointment and upgrade of the traditional rulers, assuring that he will look into the pending requests for appointment and upgrade of more traditional rulers very soon.

The royal fathers who could not hide their joy expressed gratitude to the governor for the honour, assuring that they will contribute their quota in sustaining the peace the community enjoys at the moment.

