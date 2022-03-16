Ali Baba, Julius Agwu, Sowore Spotted As Gordons Thrills FCT (Pictures)

*SHUTDOWN!!! Convergence Of Entertainers As Ali Baba, Julius Agwu, Sowore, Make Appearance, Gordons, Eedris Abdulkareem, Others Thrill Guests At Multiple Laffs With Sarikin Dariya*

It was a shutdown show in Abuja on Sunday at Ladi Kwali Hall of Sheraton Hotel Abuja as top comedians and music artistes thrilled the residents of the nation’s capital with rib cracking jokes at Sarikin Dariya’s Multiple Laffs concert.

While top comedians, Ali Baba and Julius Agwu made special guests artistes appearances, guests rolled in laughter as Gordons, MC Edo Pikin, MC Casino, Koboko Master, King James and many more performed. Popular activist and recently declared presidential aspirant Sowore was also a guest at the star-studded event.

Music was provided by the popular Eedris Abdulkareem, Rapstar Shizle and Skinny & Smiley.

Other comedians, Sam & Song, Akpan Okon, Coxson, Loud Voice, Shortcut, Mazi Propser, MC Ebeneza, MC Bob, Ceedee, MC Ukodo, Retired Madman, Alh. Shehu Aminu De Comedian were also not missing out.

Sarikin Dariya formerly known as MC 3310, whose real name Kenneth Ogwuche is one of the funniest Nigerian comedians in Abuja who rose to stardom in the last couple of years with his kind of comedy targeted at social change and rebirth.

His comical way of representing and mimicking the hausa culture earned him the self acclaimed title of “Sarkin Dariya” which means king of laughter.

