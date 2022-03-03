Alleged Sex In Car On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: It Was A Case Of Murder & Suicide

Recall from this thread;

https://www.nairaland.com/7010451/man-woman-found-dead-car

Man commits suicide inside his car after killing girlfriend in Ogun

By Ishola Oludare

A yet-to-be-identified man and a woman have been found dead inside a Sienna vehicle along the Mowe/Ibafo axis of Lagos-Ibadan highway.

Residents of the area said the car was seen on Tuesday, locked up with the two of them inside.

The car, with Lagos number plate, LSD 992 HH, had a helmet on the dashboard, suggesting that the owner might be an engineer or a contractor.

As people could not ascertain what killed the man and the woman in the vehicle, there were speculations about the cause of their mysterious death.

A resident of the area, who simply identified herself as Jane, said, “The car has been standing here since yesterday (Monday). But this morning, people moved closer and discovered that there were two lifeless bodies inside it. We don’t know what killed them.”

Another source told our correspondent that the two might be having sex with each other when the incident happened.

“It was discovered that a man and a woman were having sex in the car but they died opposite Nasfat praying ground,” the source said.

But, one Seun Damilola countered that this couple actually didn’t die while having sex inside the car.

According to him, “the man beat his girlfriend to death at their house around Akoka, drove her down to Mowe, dropped a suicide letter to his family and fed himself a poison.”

Contacted, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

Oyeyemi said the two did not die while having intercourse inside the car, saying it was a case of murder and suicide.

According to him, the man had visited the deceased woman, his girlfriend, somewhere in Lagos.

“The two did not die while having sex. What happened was that the girl in question happened to be a girlfriend to that man. He rented an apartment for her somewhere in Lagos. He went there to visit her. We don’t know what transpired between them, but we learnt he hit the woman on the head and she slumped.

“He carried the lifeless body of the woman in his vehicle. People in that neighbourhood ran to Ilaje police station in Bariga to report. But he drove off, straight to his house at Orimerunmu. He dropped a suicide note, informing his wife that he had killed somebody. He told his wife not to bother looking for him, asking her to take care of the children. Then he left the house.

“He drove and parked near NASFAT area and he committed suicide there. We saw a container of Sniper in the vehicle, which suggested that he drank Sniper (an insecticide). He wound up the glasses and died in the vehicle.

“So, it is a case of murder and suicide, Oyeyemi explained.

The PPRO added that the corpses had been deposited in the mortuary.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/03/02/man-commits-suicide-inside-his-car-after-killing-girlfriend-in-ogun/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...