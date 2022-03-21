POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Department of State Security Services, DSS, has denied reports that its personnel attacked and killed a baker in Enugu.

The report which was published by a news medium, Punch, alleged that a young female baker, identified as Chinenye Opah, a native of Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was killed by operatives of the security agency last Friday.

However, in a swift response, the spokesperson of the service, Dr. Peter Afunanya (Phd) described the report as fake.

“This is not true. It is a completely misleading information. It is very surprising Punch could engage in spread of fake news peddled by idlers.”

“The other time Punch reported that DSS staff shot a soldier in Lagos. Till now, it has not been reported to the Service that any of its staff shot anyone in Lagos or elsewhere.”

“Punch can do better to verify its stories in line with the ethics of journalism or ask the simple questions as to who, where, when, why, what and how. This is a given in primary or foundational journalism.”

“Then there is need for a balance and objectivity which Punch could have gotten by reaching out to the Service.”



https://politicsnigeria.com/alleged-shooting-of-baker-dss-denies-describes-news-as-fake/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...