‘Am I Spoiling My 7-Year-Old Son?’

Please I need advise from people with grown up kids.

Honestly, parenting is not easy. I don’t even know what to do anymore.

My first son is 7 but he is kind of slow. However, he’s above average in learning and he’s learning at his pace. I understand all of this and I’m always happy to guide him.

But I don’t know if I’m too hard or too soft on him because I use to talk to him a lot. I only beat him when he does something serious (like going against my rules, or not doing his homework when he should).

These days, whenever I scold him, he would give me a sad look and he might even shout saying: “I’ve heard you!” Then, he will be alone in a corner for some time.

Sometimes, I’d go close to him and tell him why I had to scold him and he’d say “I don’t like it when you shout at me” I’d apologize and hug him (I don’t even know if I’m spoiling him by apologizing). .

I don’t know how to scold without putting a bit of action at least. Shey I’ll be whispering and scolding ni? Sometimes, I’ll leave him and pretend as if I didn’t see him when he brings up such attitude.

Last week, he mistakenly brought back someone else’s lunch box home because they look very much alike. I told him it’s okay that it happens and I promised to write his name in bold when he brings back his box the next day to prevent such from happening again.

Could you believe that he came back with the other person’s lunch box again? When I asked him, he said he didn’t see his lunch box and the boy that took his own. Then I asked: Did you tell your class teacher? Are you sure you know the boy?

His reply: I didn’t tell my teacher because I know the boy and I went to his class but he wasn’t there.

So, I figured that he must have gone to check once and didn’t bother to check again. And he didn’t bother to also tell his class teacher.

So, I was very mad this time and told him not to bring someone else’s property home again, no matter what!

I think he would have told his teacher if he really valued his property because he told me something that made me really mad the next morning.

“Mummy, or will you buy me another lunch box since we can’t find mine?” Luckily for me, he was brushing his teeth then and I was bathing for his sister. The resounding slap I gave him on his back brought back his senses.

I don’t know why he always want something new. He spoilt the lunch box I bought for him and his sister o and he’s using another one now. That is, he wants me to buy a third one while his sister is still using the first one? How na?

I don’t even know what to think. Why would he want a new box when he’s barely used the new one?

Then, he’s always talking about how his classmates use to bring different kinds of food ( he wasn’t like this before o).

I try as much as possible to make different foods for him too, and he’s stopped complaining.

We recently changed his school and his new school has quite a lot of pupils. I Don’t know if that’s affecting him.

Honestly, I’m bothered about the changes and I don’t know how best to address it.

I’ve made him understand countless times that he should always be content with whatever he has and he shouldn’t compare himself with anyone.

I just finished with another round of lecture now and he has tears in his eyes saying:

“Mummy, stop shouting at me. It makes me sad”

I was heartbroken and felt guilty seeing him like this and I did everything possible to make him see why I had to shout or scold.

Please how can I scold a child without shouting? Am I spoiling him? Can someone help with tips?

Honestly, I’m tired!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...