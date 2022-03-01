Amafibe, Buhari’s Aide Bashir Ahmad Bag Nigeria Youth Achievers Awards (Pictures)

Amafibe Adds More Feathers To His Cap, Bags Nigeria Peace Ambassador, Community Development Personality of The Year

In recognition of his contributions in promoting peace and youth empowerment in Nigeria and Africa in general, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide and Big Dreams Talent Show, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe has been honoured with the award of Peace Ambassador and Community Development Personality of the Year.

This is one of the series of awards he has bagged in recent times as one of the socialites in the Nigerian society who have raised the bar higher ensuring peace by breaking grounds for youth engagement and empowerment.

At Nigeria Youth Achievers Award which took place in Lagos recently, the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad was also honoured with award of Youth Icon of the Year

In his acceptance remarks, Amb. Amafibe expressed gratitude to the organisers for finding him worthy, adding that the award would spur him to do more in the near future.

Ambassador Kingsley Amafibe has over the years spurred excellence in service delivery by honouring public office holders and private sector operatives who have carved a niche for themselves in serving the people through his Peace Ambassador Agency.

He was late last year honoured with award of Social Impact Peace Ambassador of the Year by the prestigious University of Abuja.

At the moment, Peace Ambassador Agency has concluded arrangements to hold the 2022 Northern Nigeria Peace Awards which will take place at Sheraton Hotels Abuja on March 31.

Recall that the brand in 2021 recognised top dignitaries for their roles in promotion of peace in the country.

In the list of awardees were governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, first lady of Sokoto state, Hajiya Dr Mariya Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Senator Haliru Dauda Jika, Hon Bashir Muhammed Dala, Alhaji Yarima Shatima, leader of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Umar Sanda Abdullahi, Yakubu Mohammed, Mal shehu Ahmad Isah, Emir of Daura and HRH Alhaji Umar Faruq Umar among others.

