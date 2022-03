An American Rapper, Cameron Jibril Thomaz better known by his stage name Wiz Khalifa has announced his collaboration with a Nigerian music star, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun who is known professionally as Wiz Kid.

The rapper made the announcement on his Insta-story. His post reads;

“Wiz khalifa and @wizkidayo on the way

Don’t TELL EVERYBODY!!!!

#multiverse”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaiN_wvoCfA/

