AMVCA: Uzee Usman Is First Northerner To Be Nominated As Best Actor In Drama (Pics)

Uzee Usman Seeks For Votes As He Becomes First Northerner To Be Nominated As Best Actor In Drama

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9W4KfQU0MSM

A Northern actor, Uzee Usman is appealing to Nigerians to vote for him as he becomes the first Northerner to be nominated for award as Best Actor in a Drama.

His role as Banza in the movie Voiceless gave him the nomination for this prestigious award in the movie industry.

The actor who is full of joy said this is one of his goals coming to reality.

He said, playing the role BANZA was just like acting any other movie, expressing gratitude that it has attracted recognition.

In a social media post, the actor wrote, “One of my goals/dreams have come to fruition… I’ve been nominated for an AMVCA – ‘Best Actor in a Drama’ for my role as BANZA in the movie VOICELESS !!

“I can’t keep calm and I give God all the Glory! It is an honor bringing characters to life for a living and playing BANZA was such a gift! Please do me the honor of voting for your boy! It would really mean so much!!

“I act and perform bc I have a passion for it but being recognized for the work is truly an added beautiful blessing!

“Thank you all for your votes, prayers, support and well wishes thus far and to come! I don’t take it for granted �”.

He also thanked the management of Africa Magic for the nomination.

He therefore appealed to Nigerians to vote for him to clinch the coveted award.

He is also listed as one of the awardees as Best Actor in the Northern Nigeria Peace Awards holding on 31st March in Abuja.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZYdyd-YWdo

See attached photo on how to vote for Uzee Usman. Or click http://www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA

https://dailytrust.com/amvca-uzee-usman-emerges-first-northerner-nominated-as-best-actor-in-drama

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...