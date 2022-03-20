An Easy Way To Overcome All Forms Of Sexual Immorality And Addictions

“…because you are strong, and the word of God abides in you, and you have overcome the wicked one” 1 John 2:14

The Will of God is that we live holy just as He is Holy. Without holiness, we can’t please Him, and we can’t walk with Him in an acceptable manner.

When it comes to issues pertaining to sexual pleasure, note that God’s Will is that all manner of sexual pleasure should be shared between a husband and his married wife (a female) in the safe confines of their marriage institution, with no other party involved.

It means you should have nothing to do with the following:

– Premarital sex (having sex when you are not married)

– Extramarital Sex (having sex with someone other than your own spouse).

– Homosexuality (sexual relations between members of same gender)

– Pornography (It is sinful to derive sexual pleasure from seeing the unclothedness of other)

– Masturbation (You must not play with your sexual organs for sexual pleasure)

– Other Immoral Sexual Acts like smooching someone not your married spouse, sextings and the rest of them

Today, we know that many people are still slaves to sexual sins, and they are being plundered massively by the devil. Note that there are different tools the wicked one (the devil) is utilizing to bring humans into bondage, and sexual immorality is one of the prominent ones.

You don’t have to remain a slave to sexual immorality, the LORD, in scriptures, have given the victory

Simple: The Word of God gives the victory!

The Word of GOD is all you need to establish a right relationship with God your Maker, where you will be empowered to overcome anything evil (including sexual immorality and addictions).

And I’m delighted to announce to you that Jesus Christ is the Word of GOD. Jesus must dwell in you if you want to overcome sexual immorality and addictions.

Hence, you will make the best decision today when you decide to embrace Jesus Christ as LORD and Saviour of your life. Simply open your heart and ask Jesus for mercy today.

Also, the LORD has made Himself so accessible through the written word of God (the Bible). Hence, ensure you constantly saturate yourself with scriptures, and your spirit and soul will always be empowered to live above the lust of the flesh.

Finally, avoid feeding your flesh with lustful things (romantic movies and novels, bad songs, and so on).

Remember, the LORD your Good Father has given you all it takes to overcome the evil one with all of his dirty things. But this can only be possible when you have a righteous relationship with God in Christ Jesus, where you become empowered by the Holy Spirit.

Open up yourself to the LORD JESUS today. It’s your destiny to have a righteous relationship with God that is eternal in nature through Jesus Christ. This is what empowers you to have dominion over creation.

