Anambra Governor, Soludo Announces 3 New Political Appointments (Pictures)

By Dan Ezeigwe (ABS News)

Anambra state Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo today, Monday, 21st March, 2022 announced three new political appointments. This makes it a total of six political appointees the Governor has so far announced.

The three new appointees are:

(1) Mr Ernest Ezeajuyi, Chief of Staff to the Governor of Anambra state
(2) Mr Richard Nwora Madiebo, Chairman, Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AIRS)
(3) AVM Ben Chiobi (Rtd.), Special Adviser on Security to the Governor of Anambra state.

https://www.facebook.com/200902653400035/posts/2216691765154437/

