Anambra: I Am Prepared To Represent Njikoka II Constituency — Engr Aniagoh (Pics)

Anambra Assembly Race: I’m Prepared To Represent Njikoka ll Constituency — Engr. Aniagoh

The former Director-General of Anambra State Digital Entrepreneurship Office, Engr Ifeanyi Aniagoh has expressed readiness to represent the people of Njikoka II constituency in the state House of Assembly on the platform of APGA.

He made this known on Monday following the release of dates for commencement of sale of nomination and expression interest forms, screening of aspirants and primary election by the party.

According to the party, Sale of Forms runs from March 29 to April 11, Screening holds from April 26 to 27; Ward Congresses are fixed for May 10; and Primary Election will hold on May 24.

Engr Aniagoh who was the convener of the APGA Digi-Family which helped to shape up and strengthen the #APGAFirst campaigns by Social Media Influencers leading to the victory of Gov. Charles Soludo, listed 10 unique qualifications which stand him out among other contestants.

He enumerated Qualification/Quality, Capacity, Experience, Community Service, Human Capital Development, Youth Oriented, Readiness, Entrepreneurship, Accessibility, and Sacrifice and Contributions to APGA as ten unique attributes of his aspiration that can’t be matched by anyone in same race.

He therefore urged the people of the constituency to give him their support for the progress of the constituency.

