Anambra Man, Okosisi Aguleri, Dies During Intercourse With His Wife (Video, Pics)

A man identified as Okosisi Aguleri reportedly lost his life while having sexual intercourse with a woaman.

Salemgists gathered that the man who is in his 30s was having intercourse with a woman believed to be his wife.

According to Umanna TV, the villagers were accusing the woman of being responsible for the man’s death.

The villagers reportedly humiliated the woman by leaving her naked outside the compound where the incident occurred.

In the video posted by Umanna TV, the villagers were heard mocking the woman for being barren. The incident happened in Anambra state.



