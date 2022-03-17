Anambra Police Arrest 6 For Accusing Woman Of Killing Husband With Overdose Sex (Pix)

Anambra police arrest native doctor, 5 others for indecent assault and public disgrace of widow over allegation of causing her husband’s death

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested six suspects involved in the indecent assault and public disgrace of a widow over allegation of causing her husband’s death in Eziagulu-Otu, Aguleri, Anambra East Council Area.

Recall that the widow was accused of killing her husband by having extra marital affairs, beaten, stripped naked by her in-laws and also forced to swear an oath before their deity.

Parading the suspects alongside others at the State Criminal Investigation Department, CID, in Amawbia, Awka South on Wednesday, March 16, the Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Eworo Echeng, said that one of them, a native doctor, told the family of the deceased that the cause of his death was as a result of the wife’s infidelity.

The police boss also appealed to members of the public to stop sharing the demeaning video.

“The Command operatives have arrested a total of six suspects including a native doctor who where Identified during the study of the video by police operatives,” the CP stated.

“The suspects are: Anthony Obanye ‘M’ 44years, Udalor Egwuatu Nnalue ‘M’ 46years, Godwin Ezechukwu ‘M’ 42yrs, Nonso Ezechukwu ‘M’ 20years, Philomena Onyekwe ‘F’ 27years and Chineyere Mmachi ‘F’ 32years,”

“Investigation revealed that the deceased, Mr Udorji Egwatu, had been sick for some time when his brother, Mr Udalor took him to Anthony, a native doctor.

“Anthony confessed to have taken the deceased on some spiritual cleansing and administered him some herds before he died. It was Anthony who allegedly told the family of the deceased that the cause of his death was as a result of the wife’s infidelity

“We also to want use opportunity to advise the members of the public to stop sharing the video. This will help to protect the dignity of the woman. I wish to assure you that no stone shall be left unturned in the going investigation. Justice shall be served.

The suspects are in police custody and will be charged to court at the end of investigation.

