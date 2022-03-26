Anambra State Government To Begin Digital Revenue Collection

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on Friday, met with market and transport union leaders on the proposed digital revenue collection method to be introduced by his administration.

At the meeting attended by several market and transport union leaders, the governor explained that the move was geared towards protecting the residents, including the various union leaders from attendant harassment of the analogue mode of revenue collection.

Sharing the outcome of the meeting on his Facebook page on Friday, the governor noted that part of matters discussed bordered on welfare of traders, artisans and business owners in the state.

According to him, we further agreed with the market and transport union leaders to put an end to the “Monday sit at home” that has proven to be counter-productive.

He wrote, “I have just concluded the first in what would become a regular interaction with Market leaders and leaders of various transport unions in the State. Part of our interaction bordered on the welfare of our traders, artisans, and business owners.

“I reiterated the commitment of the State to phase out the old method of revenue collection. The new method we would deploy, will leverage the use of technology and ensure that a larger percentage of government revenues from this source fully comes into government coffers for effective use.

Read Also

Unpaid pensions: Ex-ABS workers seek Soludo’s help

Why I’ll be using locally-made products as governor – Soludo

Soludo raises the alarm, says state finance is pathetic

“We have further agreed with the Market and Transport union leaders to put an end to the “Monday sit at home” that has proven to be counter-productive. Our people are losing productive hours and competitiveness to the activities of criminal elements who have taken advantage of this self-defeating strategy to destroy the economy of our dear State. This has to stop and immediately too.

“In the new system that we are collectively building with the active support of these critical stakeholders, there will be zero tolerance for touting and any form of criminality that seeks to maim, kill or threaten the peace of the people. Anambra must work in our time and beyond.”

https://punchng.com/soludo-market-transport-unions-meet-agree-on-digital-revenue-collection/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1648231679

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...