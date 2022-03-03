Anambra Youths Hold Massive Campaign Against Child Abuse, Infant Pregnancy (Pics)

*NYCN Orumba South Holds Massive Campaign Against Child Abuse, Infant Pregnancy*

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8QvCMz8veo

Last Friday, February 25th, The National Youth Council of Nigeria NYCN Orumba South LG led by Comr Casmir Chibuike Orie embarked on Heavy Campaign Against Child Abuse and Early Child Pregnancy in Orumba South LG.

This is following as the rate of Child Abuse and Early Child Pregnancy is increasing in the local government. Nowadays, it’s almost becoming a norn seeing young girls of 13-17 years of age taking in, sometimes without proper care. Many are being led into early prostitution at a very tender age.

Rising to this challenge, the NYCN Orumba South LG decided to embark on this thought provocking Campaign to sensitise the people on the dangers of this menace. The rally was done in collaboration with the women from the 15 Communities in Orumba South LG. The event which was sponsored by a number of humanitarian individuals like; Sir Eric Eze (Ochiagha Orumba), Hon. Engr Emmanuel Nwafor (Ntu Japan), Hon. Michael Okonkwo (Ozowara), Amb. David Ewenike (CEO David Ewenike Foundation), Engr. Promise Ike (CEO PRINCE ONYENDOZI FOUNDATION), Comr. Onyinye Azor, Hon. Amb John Akanyeonu (PG Umunze) and others saw the presence of over 300 women and Youths.

The women and Youths moved round some major streets in Umunze and later converged to the local government Secretariat where some selected individuals lectured them on the dangers of Child Abuse and Early Child Pregnancy.

Next is the repeat of same sensitisation in all the Communities of Orumba South LG.

https://www.anambraupdate.com/2022/03/thump-up-nycn-orumba-south-holds.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...