Angry Fans Invade Pitch After Nigeria Lose To Ghana In World Cup Qualifiers

Angry fans invaded MKO Abiola Stadium pitch in Abuja, vandalise facility after Ghana beat Nigeria to Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket

Police fire teargas to disperse the pitch invaders.

