“Animal Rights Activists” Now In Ibadan (Pictures)

Some animal (chicken precisely) rights activists are now in Ibadan.

See the billboard spotted at the front of State Veterinary Hospital, Mokola, Ibadan this afternoon…it clearly reads “STOP CHICKEN CRUELTY NOW”

What do you think?

