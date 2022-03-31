Annie Idibia’s Brother Calls Her Out. Annie & 2face React (Video, Pix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=49IZHt7lw88&t=4s

Annie Idibia and her husband Tuface Idibia have left messages for Wisdom Macauley, Annie’s elder brother.

Wisdom took to Instagram to release a video, accusing Annie of all sorts, including abandoning him, his wife, and children

to suffer in penury.

Annie has now responded. She listed the things she has done for Wisdom’s family and asked why he would want to drag

her down.

[b]”Oh Wizy… why big bro why…. Wisdom … why all these lies against your ONLY sister … ur younger sister, all I ever did was protect you n ur kids…. Since we grew up, bro , have u ever paid for house rent in your entire life? You live in a 3bedroom flat fully furnished with everything u need for u n kids … wisdom u have 3 kids, have u ever paid for their school fees since they were born .? Your oldest 9. For 9 years … since ur wife start making babies … have u ever paid for hospital bills for any of your kids? Have u ever paid sch fees? Oh wizy how many cars hav I bought for you … since God started blessing me ! You say u work for me … how Where After dad died… the car I had bought for him, told u to service d jeep. You sold d car without telling me … all I have was love u n your kids! Every Xmas I make sure they all get something new… I even make sure ur wife isn’t aware ! How many time have I given u millions wizy, how many times .. but u are way too irresponsible, because I don’t have the heart to watch ur kids go hungry! Keep blackmailing me that u will kill ur self! I have receipts on my online banking. N proof ! Why do you wanna deroy this lil career I have worked so hard to make … this is where I make 80percent of my money ! Same money I used to send ur kids to school. Pay ur rent! All ur hospital bills! Why would want to destroy ur own lil sister.

Just yesterday ur wife called crying they sent your kids home .. for sch bus.. money I already gave u since ! I paid straight to the school. Why wizy ! U want to be manager … I said “I am sorry I don’t think its something I can do… till u get the help you need…. How many cars have I bought for you bro ? How many ? You duped my friend n had to pay ! You took 2 different loans from banks … I had to pay for you .. just so it doesn’t get out in this space ! Wizzy what more can a sister do ! What? I have my family too … I by all these lies why ! I am at the peak of my career! Pls bro .. why this lies!!!! JUST BECAUSE I SAID U CANT BE MY MANAGER! I have so many voice notes from ur wife ! I won’t disgrace u n put it out here ! I am tired ! Do as u like ! The universe Will protect me, my hard work , my kids, my family. Let the world believe anything ! My name is Annie! I am not the lies you are saying! I work damn hard .. not lazy ! Entitlement! Wow bro. I wish u well.”[/b]

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/3/annie-idibia-and-tuface-pen-message-to-annies-brother-wisdom-macauley-after-his-call-out.html

