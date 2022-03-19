‘Any Man That Collects Back His Gift From A Lady Is A Weak Man’

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

You bought her gift then she break ur heart or u guys have quarrel or she rejected ur proposer u went ahead to collect your gift u are a weak man not a strong man.
In fact u not a gentle man u are not qualify to be a man in the ist place.
If u are doing that u should stop it is embarrassing

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: