You bought her gift then she break ur heart or u guys have quarrel or she rejected ur proposer u went ahead to collect your gift u are a weak man not a strong man.
In fact u not a gentle man u are not qualify to be a man in the ist place.
If u are doing that u should stop it is embarrassing
‘Any Man That Collects Back His Gift From A Lady Is A Weak Man’
You bought her gift then she break ur heart or u guys have quarrel or she rejected ur proposer u went ahead to collect your gift u are a weak man not a strong man.