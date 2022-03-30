‘Any Man That Thinks He Wont Pay Bills Is A Joker!’

Whether you are dating a white, black or Asian woman, as a man you must must pay bills, this has nothing to do with being a Simp, paying bills gives you more confidence.

Lets’s imagine, you and your girlfriend go on a date to a nice restaurant and the waiter brings the bill to you, are you telling me that you will allow your girlfriend to pay the bills in the presence of the waiter, as a man in that situation, paying the bills gives you more respect in the eyes of the waiter and also gives you more confidence.

We shouldn’t be deceived by all those people who want to change societal roles, men who don,t pay bills naturally feel distressed,afraid,depressed and aggressive, it is just something that comes with nature.

If you like go outside and have baby mamas, if you can not afford to pay for the bills that comes with taking care of the child and the mother, as a man, you will feel helpless seeing your child in distressed and not being able to support that child, no wonder, when a man that can not pay bills impregnate a woman, he tells her to abort the child or he runs away.

Go check men who are married without jobs and can not afford to pay bills,many of them are depressed, suicidal and aggressive, they lash out easily on everyone that is as a result of not fulfilling the responsibility of being a man.

Lets be realistic, as a man, we can not avoid paying bills, it is just one of the responsibility that comes with the yoke of being the creators of civilizations.

if you can not pay bills, avoid getting married, avoid having a girlfriend, avoid society, that is the only way, but as long you want to live and participate in every sphere of society, move up the ladder in society, you must pay bills as a man. that is your yoke.

