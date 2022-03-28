Apapa, Tin-Can Ports Operating Beyond Capacity

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Mohammed Bello-Koko, has said the Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports are operating far beyond their capacity.

Bello-Koko, who made the disclosure in a chat with journalists in Lagos, said that excess cargoes at the two ports would be diverted to the Lekki Deep Seaport by September when it commences operation.

He also said some of the businesses, which the country is losing to neighbouring countries, would be retrieved back with the Lekki Deep Seaport.

“Some of the businesses we have lost to other neighbouring West African countries due to drought limitation will be regained. There will be employment creation and increased revenue for government”

“It will create competition and compel other terminal operators to up their games to reduce cargo dwell time at their terminals. Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports have been operating far beyond their capacity; which means that the excess cargoes that have been going there would be diverted to Lekki port,” he explained.

According to the NPA MD, the port is meant to have three container terminals and will be the first automated port in Nigeria that enables speedy clearing of goods.

The NPA MD, who noted that the commencement of Lekki Port would reduce the rate of traffic at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports, said there would be Ship-to-Shore cranes which would enable faster processing of goods.

https://punchng.com/apapa-tincan-ports-operating-beyond-capacity-say-npa/

