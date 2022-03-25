APC 2023: I’m Running For President Of My House – Fashola

I’m running for president of my home, says Fashola

Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, says he is running for president of his home.

According to Tolu Ogunlesi, special assistant on digital/new media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Fashola said this when he was asked by a journalist about his plans for 2023.

Some support groups had taken campaigns to parts of the country, calling on him to run for president.

But the minister had denied having any affiliation with the support groups.

Hakeem Bello, an aide to Fashola, had said the minister was focused on delivering the mandate of his ministry and would not be distracted.

“As Honorable Minister, Mr Fashola is currently focused on leading his dedicated Team in the Ministry of Works and Housing to deliver on the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari for an expanded and upgraded road transport infrastructure; and affordable Housing nationwide in order to achieve economic growth and prosperity for the citizenry,” Bello had said.

The general election will take place in 2023.

There has been the speculation that the former Lagos governor will run for president.

