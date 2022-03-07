APC Blames Individuals’ Presidential Ambitions For Agitations In The Party

The ruling All Progressives Con­gress (APC) on Sunday said the quest by some individuals to be­come president in 2023 is what is primarily responsible for the agitations in the party.

Senator James Akpanudoede­he, the National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), made the remark in an exclusive interview with Daily Independent.

He also said many of those seeking to contest the presidency on the party’s platform are doing so with personal reasons and not because they are loyal to Presi­dent Muhammadu Buhari or have the interest of the party at heart.

According to him, no­body loves the APC today more than President Bu­hari and Governor Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State governor, and national chairman of the caretaker committee.

“What is driving agita­tion in our party is presi­dential ambitions in 2023. It is not necessarily because they are loyal to the presi­dent or they have the inter­est of the party at heart. No one can claim to have the interest of the party at heart than Buni and the president of Nigeria, Mu­hammadu Buhari”, he said.

Akpanudoedehe also jus­tified the continued stay of the Buni-led Caretaker Com­mittee in office, saying it has achieved a lot and turned around the fortunes of the party, which, according to him, was at the lowest ebb when they took over from the Adams Oshiomhole-led executives in 2020.

Responding to an inter­view granted by Professor Itse Sagay (SAN), Chair­man of the Presidential Ad­visory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), in which he said the Buni-led committee should be held responsible if the APC loses the 2023 presidential election, Akpanudoedehe said he will not respond in a bad manner to him (Sagay) but enlighten Nige­rians on the achievements of the committee since coming on board.

“Let me use this oppor­tunity to enlighten Nige­rians on the activities of the CECPC since we came on board in June 2020. We met a party that was at the lowest ebb. This made us lost lots of grounds.

“The Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee brought in about three gov­ernors. We have been able to attract former Senate President, former speakers of the House of Represen­tatives, former ministers and former governors who had earlier left the party.

“In less than one year, we bought the party sec­retariat and we were no longer tenants. The house was priced by the adminis­tration of Chief John Odi­gie-Oyegun but we bought it in less than one year.

“In our administration, even after the COVID-19 pandemic and EndSARS, we won almost 99 percent of bye-elections in the country.

“Also, under our watch, we have registered 41 mil­lion people, which is un­precedented. During the registration exercise, the party activities went on al­most in every wards. By so doing, we have been able to establish our party in every ward of the country. There is no ward in the whole of Nigeria today that APC doesn’t have a presence.

“Within two years, we have been able to amend the party’s constitution. We went all over Nigeria to seek public opinions. We also published the consti­tution so that anyone can make contributions. As we are heading towards this national convention scheduled for March 26, we will then pass the amend­ment to the constitution to become a law.

“In terms of staff wel­fare, before we came on board, the party secretariat was deserted. People were not coming to the secretar­iat anymore because activi­ties of the party were taken to personal houses. Staff also stopped reporting for duties.

“However, that has changed since the care­taker committee came on board. If you go to the party secretariat now, it is bubbling with activities”, he said.

https://independent.ng/apc-blames-individuals-presidential-ambitions-for-agitations-in-party/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...