APC Blames Individuals’ Presidential Ambitions For Agitations In The Party

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday said the quest by some individuals to become president in 2023 is what is primarily responsible for the agitations in the party.
Senator James Akpanudoedehe, the National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), made the remark in an exclusive interview with Daily Independent.
He also said many of those seeking to contest the presidency on the party’s platform are doing so with personal reasons and not because they are loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari or have the interest of the party at heart.
According to him, nobody loves the APC today more than President Buhari and Governor Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State governor, and national chairman of the caretaker committee.
“What is driving agitation in our party is presidential ambitions in 2023. It is not necessarily because they are loyal to the president or they have the interest of the party at heart. No one can claim to have the interest of the party at heart than Buni and the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari”, he said.
Akpanudoedehe also justified the continued stay of the Buni-led Caretaker Committee in office, saying it has achieved a lot and turned around the fortunes of the party, which, according to him, was at the lowest ebb when they took over from the Adams Oshiomhole-led executives in 2020.
Responding to an interview granted by Professor Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), in which he said the Buni-led committee should be held responsible if the APC loses the 2023 presidential election, Akpanudoedehe said he will not respond in a bad manner to him (Sagay) but enlighten Nigerians on the achievements of the committee since coming on board.
“Let me use this opportunity to enlighten Nigerians on the activities of the CECPC since we came on board in June 2020. We met a party that was at the lowest ebb. This made us lost lots of grounds.
“The Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee brought in about three governors. We have been able to attract former Senate President, former speakers of the House of Representatives, former ministers and former governors who had earlier left the party.
“In less than one year, we bought the party secretariat and we were no longer tenants. The house was priced by the administration of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun but we bought it in less than one year.
“In our administration, even after the COVID-19 pandemic and EndSARS, we won almost 99 percent of bye-elections in the country.
“Also, under our watch, we have registered 41 million people, which is unprecedented. During the registration exercise, the party activities went on almost in every wards. By so doing, we have been able to establish our party in every ward of the country. There is no ward in the whole of Nigeria today that APC doesn’t have a presence.
“Within two years, we have been able to amend the party’s constitution. We went all over Nigeria to seek public opinions. We also published the constitution so that anyone can make contributions. As we are heading towards this national convention scheduled for March 26, we will then pass the amendment to the constitution to become a law.
“In terms of staff welfare, before we came on board, the party secretariat was deserted. People were not coming to the secretariat anymore because activities of the party were taken to personal houses. Staff also stopped reporting for duties.
“However, that has changed since the caretaker committee came on board. If you go to the party secretariat now, it is bubbling with activities”, he said.
https://independent.ng/apc-blames-individuals-presidential-ambitions-for-agitations-in-party/